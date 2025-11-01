No encirclement and blocking of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, special forces are involved – Syrskyi statement
The Russians did not surround or block Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, and special forces were engaged to destroy and dislodge the occupiers, reported commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi based on the results of work in this area.
"In the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration, our soldiers have to restrain the pressure of the enemy's group of thousands, which continue to try to infiltrate residential areas and cut off our supply routes. However, there is no encirclement or blocking of cities, we are doing everything to carry out logistics," said the military commander.
He said that a comprehensive operation to destroy and dislodge the invaders from Pokrovsk is underway: "the main burden" lies on the shoulders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including operators of unmanned systems and assault units.
Syrskyi added that by his order, joint groups of the Special Operations Forces, the Military Law Enforcement Service, the Security Service of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces, including the Main Intelligence Directorate, are working in the city.
"The enemy in Pokrovsk is paying the highest price for trying to fulfill the Kremlin dictator's task of occupying Ukrainian Donbas," the chief noted.
At the same time, he said, the defenders continue to liberate and clear the territory on the Dobropillia ledge and hold Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.
"I would like to emphasize once again that in today's challenging environment, effective interaction between the units and coordinated execution of tasks are extremely important," said Syrskyi.
He added that the defense of this agglomeration will be supported by additional units, weapons, and equipment, including unmanned systems and UAVs.
- Earlier, Suspilne, citing intelligence sources, reported that the operation to stabilize the situation in Pokrovsk with the participation of the HUR continues, and the occupiers' statement about the alleged elimination of the Ukrainian landing force in the city is not true.
