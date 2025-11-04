Ukrainian Armed Forces: Pokrovsk is not surrounded, logistics is complicated but being provided

Defense forces continue to detect and destroy Russian subversive reconnaissance groups that have entered the city

Military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

There is no encirclement of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, although logistics are complicated. This was reported to by of the "East" military grouping, commenting on the situation in the city as of Tuesday evening, November 4.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 27 attempts to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions in the Pokrovsk sector. As of 19:00, Ukrainian defenders have already stopped 23 attacks.

Search and strike operations and coordinated work of all units of the Security and Defense Forces continue in Pokrovsk.

"The enemy is suffering losses. The city is not surrounded. Logistics, although complicated, are being provided," the Armed Forces assured.

Search-and-strike operations to detect and destroy Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups are underway. Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces and assault units are involved.

Groups of the Special Operations Forces, the Military Law Enforcement Service, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are also operating in the city.

On October 31, it became known that the GRU had launched an airborne operation in the Pokrovsk area. It is personally led by Budanov.

On November 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an attempted landing by GUR special forces was allegedly foiled in the Pokrovsk area. However, this is a fake and another Russian provocation.

Syrsky emphasized that the Russians did not surround or block Pokrovsk.

On November 3, the mopping up of the Russians continued in Pokrovsk. In the north of the city, it was possible to stop the expansion of the Russian presence and prevent the road from being cut.