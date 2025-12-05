Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russians advance in Vovchansk, situation in Kupiansk "more optimistic"

The spokesperson explained the large number of fakes about the alleged seizure of cities by Russia's desire to show "progress not only in Donbas"

Russian invaders (Photo: occupiers' media)

The army of the aggressor country has advanced in Vovchansk and is trying to gain a foothold, while in Kupiansk the Russians overestimated their strength. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Group, said this during a telethon.

"Yes, there is indeed a Russian advance in Vovchansk. Keep in mind that Vovchansk is a virtually destroyed city and the Russians are trying to gain a foothold on the ruins of this city," he said.

According to the military, there are Ukrainian positions in the southern and western districts of the city, but there are simply not many buildings to hold onto. The enemy infantry is constantly either in position or trying to move, getting hit by Ukrainian drones.

"Why are the Russians able to attack, why are they able to conduct filtered actions? It's because drones are being used a little bit limited now, so the Russians are realizing their advantage in manpower," Tregubov explained.

In Kupyansk, the situation looks "more optimistic," according to the spokesman. He noted that the Russians were "in a great hurry and greatly overestimated their forces" and then tried to adjust the reality to their own statements. The enemy is present in the northern districts of the city, but Ukrainian UAVs are destroying the Russian military.

The enemy is simultaneously trying to put pressure in the west, while trying to bypass the city from the south and push Ukrainian troops out of the area of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, from the left bank of the Oskol.

Tregubov added that there is no escalation in this section of the frontline. The enemy's pressure along the entire length of the contact line is stable.

"Sometimes it has accents, but for the most part it is uniform. To call it an escalation... no, it is not about this area," the military added.

According to him, the enemy is trying to create certain zones of control in the South Slobozhansky direction and in Vovchansk. At the same time, the Russians wanted to capture Kupiansk both as a railroad junction and for political purposes.

"At one time, a referendum was held here, this pseudo-referendum, and they wanted to show that they did not just flee this city, but left to return," the soldier said.

But on the Liman direction, there are obviously attempts to reach the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration from the other side.