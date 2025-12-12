Russian group in Kupyansk completely surrounded – "Charter"

The occupiers' ground access to Kupyansk is completely blocked, and all gas pipe exits are under fire control

Illustrative photo: "Charter"

The Russian enemy group in Kupyansk, which now numbers more than 200 soldiers, is completely surrounded. This is stated in the press release of the 2nd National Guard Corps "Charter" provided to LIGA.net .

The military said that the ground access to Kupyansk for the Russian occupiers was completely blocked. Also, all exits from the gas pipe, which the enemy used to enter the city, are under fire control. The enemy is supplied exclusively by aerial drones.

The "Charter" emphasized that Ukrainian troops have to act cautiously, as up to 500 local residents remain in Kupyansk, whom Russians are trying to use as human shields .

For several months, DeepState maps showed the situation where the enemy broke through to Kupyansk to a depth of 6 km from the Oskil River, entered the city from the north and captured most of its right-bank part. Today, DeepState's map shows a sharp change in the situation near Kupyansk and in the city itself.

Kupiansk on the DeepState map

The OSINT community confirms that as a result of a successful operation by the Defense Forces, the enemy was blocked in Kupiansk and the entire northwestern outskirts of the city were cleared.

The Charter Command spoke in detail about the successful counterattack of the Defense Forces: in October-November 2025, units of the Charter Search and Strike Group defeated several battalions and assault units of the Russians.

Ukrainian soldiers killed 1027 Russian servicemen, liberated the villages of Kindrashivka and Radkivka and their surroundings, broke through to the Oskil River north of Kupyansk, completely blocking the occupiers' ground routes into the city.

In September 2025, when the situation in Kupiansk became critical, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi created the Charter search and strike group. It included units of the 13th operational brigade "Charter", the 475th assault regiment "Code 9.2", the 92nd assault brigade, the Foreign Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the 144th mechanized brigade.

In October-November, the units defeated several battalions and assault units of Russians, who were supported by the 7th Regiment of Unmanned Troops and UAV units "Rubicon" and "Judgment Day".

Ukrainian soldiers broke through to the Oskil River north of Kupyansk, completely blocking the occupiers' land routes into the city. As a result of heavy fighting, a group of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine's "Charter" completely liberated the village of Radkivka and its surroundings, as well as the surrounding forests. In addition, they drove the enemy out of several dozen houses in the north of Kupyansk. the 475th Brigade "Code 9.2" with the support of the 4th Battalion of the 92nd Brigade completely liberated the village of Kindrashivka, its surroundings and the surrounding forests.

"Fighting in the city center is still ongoing, but Ukrainian Kupyansk will be completely liberated later," assured Colonel Ihor "Kornet" Obolensky, commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard "Charter".