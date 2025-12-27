The General Staff denies information about the "seizure" of Ukrainian cities

While Putin is being reported on the "liberation" of cities, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling assaults and fighting street battles

Vladimir Putin (Photo: ERA)

To the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin once again lied about the "capture" of several Ukrainian cities. At a meeting at one of the Joint Forces Command centers, he said that the Russian army allegedly holds the initiative along the entire front line. Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko denied these statements.

Putin was also informed about the so-called liberation of the town of Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhia region and Dimitrov (Myrnohrad since 2016) in Donetsk region. According to him, most of Kostiantynivka is allegedly under the control of Russian troops.

"In fact, the battles for Gulyaypole and Myrnohrad are still ongoing, the Russians have no control there, they have not gained a foothold and the destruction of their assault groups continues in heavy fighting," Kovalenko wrote.

The Ukrainian military also denies these statements. on December 27, at 16:24, at the General Staff toldthe Ukrainian Armed Forces have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the Gulyaypillia sector. The day before, the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn saidthe report said that street fighting continues in the settlement, with 20-30 clashes recorded there daily.

Fighting also continues in the area of Myrnohrad. Russian troops did not capture Kostyantynivka, but apply tactics of targeted "hunting" of people using FPV strike drones in residential areas of the city.

The Kremlin dictator was also told about the alleged liberation of the village of Stepnohirsk. However, it is not currently under Russian control, and there are still fighting in the village, said Kovalenko.

ADDED о 22:27. In the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied statements about significant "successes" of the Russian army on the battlefield. In reality, reports from the Kremlin about the capture of the towns of Gulyaypole and Myrnohrad are not supported by facts.

The situation in Gulyaypol, Zaporizhzhia region, is difficult, but the defense of the settlement continues. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to destroy the occupiers' infantry groups in the town.

The situation in Myrnohrad also remains difficult, but the enemy does not manage to capture the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

The General Staff called the control of half of the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region fiction. Ukrainian troops repelled the occupiers' assault on the outskirts of the town. on December 26, an enemy column tried to break through to the city, but the Ukrainian military destroyed two enemy tanks with demining equipment, and the UAV was eliminated by attack drones.