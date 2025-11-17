Russia tries to enter Kostyantynivka and throws anti-aircraft guns. Thousands of civilians are still there - photos

The shelling of the city makes it impossible to evacuate - there are many burned cars on the roads of the city and in the suburbs

Russian occupation forces intensified assaults and shelling of Kostyantynivka with guided aerial bombs with "huge charges", in the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the Donetsk regional military administration, there are about 4,800 civilians in the city.

Taking advantage of the weather conditions, Russian troops are trying to enter Kostyantynivka. The enemy is conducting assaults on foot and trying to enter with military equipment. The Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular the soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", are opposing them and preventing the Russians from approaching the city.

The evacuation is also dangerous, as there are numerous burned cars on the outskirts of the city and on the main roads. The military shared several photos of the city.

