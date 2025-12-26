Ukrainian Armed Forces: Street fighting in Gulyaypole, Russians try to bring reinforcement groups – UAF

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Street fighting continues in the town of Gulyaypole, Zaporizhzhia region, and the occupiers are trying to bring reinforcement groups there. This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon.

"The situation in Gulyaypole is quite difficult. The enemy continues its assault operations. It continues its attempts to push the Defense Forces out of the town. Fighting continues on the streets," said Voloshyn.

He clarified that 20-30 military clashes are recorded every day, which take place directly in Gulyaypol.

"The enemy is trying to bring in reinforcement groups and leave them, let's say, to stay in certain positions. They want them to stay in these positions," said the spokesman.

According to him, the Defense Forces are blocking the advance of the Russians and inflicting fire on such groups. In addition, the occupants are actively attacking settlements located on the logistics route from Pokrovske, Dnipro region, to Huliaipol, trying to cut it off.

On December 4, Manko said that on the Gulyaypil direction for a long time there was low activity of the occupiers, so there was only one brigade there – it could not withstand the Russian onslaught.

On December 12, the Armed Forces reported that russians are trying to enter Gulyaypole from two sides.