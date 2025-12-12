Heavy fighting continues in Gulyaypol, enemy tries to enter the city from two directions – Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russians continue to try to infiltrate Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhya region. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted about 10 combat engagements, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.
According to him, the enemy is trying to penetrate the eastern and northeastern parts of Huliaipol and sometimes manages to enter some houses.
"But their assault groups do not live there for long, although there are sometimes pockets of them. That's because the visibility is quite poor, the weather is bad and the enemy keeps trying to enter this settlement. That's why there are fierce battles there," Voloshyn said.
In addition, the enemy is actively using aviation, in particular, guided aerial bombs, in the Huliaypole and Orikhivske directions. Huliaipole and Zaliznychne are the most affected by the attacks, the military noted.
"According to our intelligence, fire, bombing and air strikes are being carried out here in order to prepare new assault operations in this area, destroy our fortifications and shelters and continue to storm our positions," Voloshyn said.
- on December 2, the head of the assault units, Manko, commented on the situation near Huliaipol. According to him, there was one brigade there that could not withstand the onslaught.
- december 4 Ukraine denied the occupation Dobropillia near Huliaypole. NATO has spoken out about this direction.
- on December 11, the border guards reported that Russian saboteurs in the Gulyaypillya direction tried to penetrate the rear defenders, disguised as civilians.
