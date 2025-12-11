Russian saboteurs tried to infiltrate the rear of the defenders disguised as civilians

Two occupants in civilian clothes, who were betrayed by a radio station, were killed near Huliaipole

The Russian invader (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

on December 10, Russians disguised as civilians tried to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders in the Huliaipole sector of Zaporizhzhia region, said State Border Guard Service.

"Yesterday, a group of men in civilian clothes approached the positions of Ukrainian border guards. They watched our forces for some time and, taking advantage of the bad weather, tried to bypass the positions and enter the rear," the statement said.

However, the SBGS notes that the disguise did not help the occupiers: while moving, a radio station went off and identified them as Russian military.

As a result, a sabotage group consisting of two occupants was destroyed – they were wearing Russian Armed Forces uniforms under civilian clothes, the border guards noted.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate