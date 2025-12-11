Russian saboteurs tried to infiltrate the rear of the defenders disguised as civilians
on December 10, Russians disguised as civilians tried to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders in the Huliaipole sector of Zaporizhzhia region, said State Border Guard Service.
"Yesterday, a group of men in civilian clothes approached the positions of Ukrainian border guards. They watched our forces for some time and, taking advantage of the bad weather, tried to bypass the positions and enter the rear," the statement said.
However, the SBGS notes that the disguise did not help the occupiers: while moving, a radio station went off and identified them as Russian military.
As a result, a sabotage group consisting of two occupants was destroyed – they were wearing Russian Armed Forces uniforms under civilian clothes, the border guards noted.
- This is not the first episode when the occupiers disguise themselves as civilians. In late October, the following cases were reported in Pokrovsk reported the 7th Airborne Corps.
- On December 4, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied the occupiers' reports of the alleged capture of the village of Dobropillia near Huliaipole. Earlier, a senior NATO official said that the Russians had intensified their attacks and were making advances in the region, but their claims were almost certainly exaggerated for propaganda reasons.
