Valentyn Manko (Photo: Facebook account of the military)

In the Huliaypillia direction in Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers' activity was low for a long time, so there was only one brigade there, and it could not withstand the Russian onslaught. This was discussed in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda said Valentyn Manko, head of the assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, there was low activity in the Huliaypillia direction after 2022. Only the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade was stationed there. The colonel noted that the Russians always probe the front in small groups and choose several areas where there are gaps in defense.

"There was only one brigade there, and it could not withstand the enemy's onslaught," said Manko, commenting on the situation the assault troops observed when they were sent to stabilize Huliaypole.

He explained that the occupiers began to put pressure on Poltavka, then moved up to Uspenivka.

"A month and a half ago, we arrived, and the enemy began to press the unit a little lower, in the area of Rivne. We stopped them in Rivne, but some of them just couldn't stand it, and entire battalions began to retreat, as they say, "to move to more favorable positions," he said.

At the same time, Manko clarified that the Russians did not enter from the rear. There were Solodke, Rivne and Gulyaypole.

"The third battalion, which could not withstand the onslaught – this is no secret – withdrew from this area. And it was to this area that we came again. No one came to us from the rear, and even more so to them," he said.

The colonel emphasized that they were not surrounded – the Russians were "head-on". Currently, the assault units have formed a line and are holding back the occupiers. But they manage to advance through the rain and fog. However, the occupiers do not come in columns or large groups.

"Although at first they came in 20-30 people at a time. These are very large groups, they did not count on our presence. They also have a tactic of attacking in a crowd. Thanks to this, we have already destroyed several Russian regiments in this area. But they are bringing in new units. We are also ready for this and are confident in principle. Now they have chosen a different tactic – infiltration," he commented.

Map: DeepState

Regarding the presence of Russians on the outskirts of Huliaypol, Manko explained that Russians had pushed into the city with sabotage groups.

"We cannot say that he [the enemy] entered Huliaypole. 3-4 men came in the fog. The fog clears, we notice them and immediately destroy them. This is a constant work. The Russians keep trying to enter Huliaypole. They just throw meat at us," he added.

Manko noted that the Russians realize that they are going in one direction, because it is impossible to gain a foothold. In his opinion, taking Gulyaypole is a difficult story, and it is necessary to use equipment. There were such attempts, but some of the occupiers' equipment was destroyed, and some returned.

"The enemy came in small groups to the northeastern outskirts, tried to gain a foothold, but failed. The weather and fog hinder our full-fledged reconnaissance. But we are destroying them," he summarized.

November 21, in the Southern Defense Forces denied information about the environment in the Hulyaypillia sector, but noted that the situation on the frontline is tense.

On November 28, the military denied the information about the presence of the occupiers on the outskirts of Hulyaypillia.