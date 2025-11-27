Russians kill five captured defenders near Huliaipole

The Russian occupier (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russians killed five Ukrainian defenders who were captured and could not resist. About this reported Office of the prosecutor general. Below the news item is a photo showing the dead people, 18+.

According to it, the crime occurred in the Huliaipole sector on the morning of November 27: "The Russian military shot our defenders who were in captivity in cold blood."

Law enforcers have launched a pre-trial investigation in a case on the fact of a war crime combined with premeditated murder. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

"Such actions constitute a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a serious international crime," the OPG reminded.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate wrote that, according to its data, the occupiers took the defenders prisoner in the landing, put them in a row, and shot them after interrogation.

Collage: Deepstate

Gulyaypole – a white mark, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)