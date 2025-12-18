In Kyiv, a bank refused to issue a card to a soldier with amputations. The head of the NBU reacted

The fighter was supposed to take a picture holding the card in his hands, but was unable to do so due to the lack of limbs

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old soldier who lost all his limbs in combat was denied a bank card. About said olena Tolkacheva (Hayka), commander of the Angels patronage service. Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi promised personally deliver the card to the soldier.

On Wednesday evening, December 17, Tolkacheva posted on social media that the 20-year-old soldier, who lost all his limbs during the fighting in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, had not been issued a bank card to receive his government payments.

According to her, the medical supervisor of the service brought the fighter to PrivatBank restore the card. The phone with the cards was lost in combat.

"The manager at the branch at 27a Beresteyskoho Avenue pulls out a ready-made card and says: "Take it in your hands and hold it near your face for a photo." The person has no hands. No hands, no card," Tolkacheva wrote.

She added that another person cannot hold the card. And the only "alternative" from the bank is to issue a power of attorney and issue the card in the name of a medical supervisor.

"The wounded decided to wait for a prosthetic arm. For months. Maybe a year. Without the money that the state owes him," said the commander of the "Angels" patronage service.

Pyshnyi reacted to the situation. He said that he read Tolkacheva's post with pain.

"I can't understand what the bank was thinking and why. But I know for sure that it shouldn't be like this. And it will not be like this! It will not! There will be conclusions, there will be a reaction, but this will not happen. I will deliver the card personally along with an apology from all of us," the NBU governor wrote.

Tolkachova's post was followed by an official comment from PrivatBank. They called the situation with the improper provision of services to the veteran in Kyiv unacceptable.

"We are already investigating how this could have happened and will personally ensure the delivery of all the necessary cards. We are very sorry that this situation has arisen and will carry out internal work to prevent this from happening in the future," the commentary reads.

