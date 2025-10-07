The number of combatants in Ukraine has increased to over 1.3 million

There are 1,326,552 people in Ukraine who have the status of combatants

The UBD certificate (Photo: oda.zht.gov.ua)

As of September 1, more than 1.3 million people in Ukraine have been granted the status of combatant in Ukraine. Most of them will be granted after 2022, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told LIGA.net in response to a request.

We are talking about 1,326,552 people who were registered in the Unified State Register of War Veterans as combatants. By 2022, 556,467 people will have received this status.

In 2022, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 12,871 people were granted the status of UBD. In 2023, 324,018 people received it, in 2024 – 267,263 people, and in the first nine months of 2025 – 165,933 people.

The Ministry of Veterans noted that the Register contains information about persons with the status of combatants on the basis of data provided by the relevant commissions established by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the National Police, and the National Guard, Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence agencies, administrations of the State Border Guard Service, State Special Communications Service, State Special Transport Service, State Protection Department, State Emergency Service, State Bureau of Investigation, National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

"The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs does not plan to submit proposals for amendments to expand the categories of persons who can receive the status of combatants," the department said .