Defense Minister: Defense Minister: Injuries sustained by servicemen in captivity are to be equated with combat injuries

Shmyhal also reported on improving the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainians released from captivity

Released from captivity (Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab)

The injuries sustained by the military in enemy captivity are to be equated to those sustained on the battlefield. This was reported to by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense is currently preparing relevant amendments to the orders.

"We will provide all those who survived the horrors of Russian captivity with attention and an individual approach. We value each person, protect their life and health," he said .

In addition, the treatment, rehabilitation and adaptation of civilians and soldiers released from Russian captivity will be improved. On August 6, the Government adopted a relevant resolution.

The document provides, among other things, for clearer requirements for medical examinations of former prisoners to determine their health status for the most effective treatment. It also introduces a set of preventive and rehabilitation measures to "return a person to a full life.".

The network of rehabilitation facilities for those released from captivity will be expanded thanks to the reintegration centers of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Guard, the Foreign Intelligence Service and other institutions.

The resolution also provides for strengthening the social and administrative component of the restoration.

"People will definitely be assisted in obtaining domestic and foreign passports directly in the institutions where they are treated," Shmyhal summarized .

Reference. A serviceman who was injured in combat is entitled to benefits and cash payments in accordance with Ukrainian law. The amount of one-time financial assistance depends on the disability group received and can range from UAH 212,000 to UAH 1,211,200. Monthly payments are also provided for.



For the period of treatment up to 12 months, the financial support is retained, and additional "combat" payments are due if a certificate of injury is available. The wounded are also entitled to rehabilitation and sanatorium treatment, annual financial assistance for "solving social and domestic issues" and other benefits.