Azov veteran and his wife report beatings: police open criminal cases

The man sustained head injuries, and the woman was also hit. Police opened two criminal proceedings and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident

National Police (Photo: Depositphotos)

In the town of Vynnyky, Lviv region, police have opened criminal proceedings over a conflict between neighbors. An Azov veteran claims that he and his wife were allegedly beaten on their doorstep "because they used a crutch" that allegedly disturbed their neighbors.

According to the couple, there were constant conflicts between them and their neighbors: they were accused of allegedly making excessive noise – moving furniture, loud conversations, or having the TV on even at low volume. The neighbor also complained about the residents of other apartments, claiming that they were "beating the child.".

on November 15, according to the veteran, the neighbor did not come alone, but with her father and minor son. During the conflict, the boy, whom the family called a person with a disability, hit the veteran on the head with his own stick, which resulted in four stitches. Then, according to the applicants, the attackers beat the military man's wife and tried to get into their apartment, threatening further violence.

According to the soldier himself, during a counteroffensive in 2023, he was seriously wounded – two ERWs hit his legs, damaging his left most. Despite prolonged treatment, it was not possible to save the limb completely, and in the near future he will have to have his foot amputated.

The police reported that on November 15, law enforcement officers received statements from the spouses about the infliction of bodily harm. Investigators of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1 opened two criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code (intentional light bodily harm).

The police found that the applicants were injured by their 61-year-old neighbor. Expert examinations have been ordered, and a pre-trial investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.