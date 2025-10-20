In Kyiv, two law enforcement officers were suspected of beating a conscript near the building of the Holosiivskyi District Territorial Recruitment Center. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation and Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office .

The incident occurred on October 17.

According to the prosecutor's office, police officers struck the man, who was lying on the doorstep of the minibus and did not offer any resistance, at least 10-15 blows to the head and body with their hands and feet.

At the same time, the SBI found that the defendants beat the detainee after he sprayed pepper spray in the car.

Police officers are suspected of intentionally committing actions that clearly exceed the limits of their rights or powers, accompanied by violence and insulting the personal dignity of the victim, in the absence of signs of torture (part 2 of Article 365, may face three to eight years in prison).

The victim was sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the level of physical injury from the beating.