In September, only 10% of incidents with TCC were confirmed, 90% were fakes – Land Forces

Currently, 13 internal investigations are underway, and several servicemen have been suspended from service or brought to justice

Mobilization (Illustrative photo: vinnitsa.info)

In September, 173 out of 192 incidents in which employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers were accused were false. And this is 90% of, reported by in the Land Forces.

Information circulated about "violations of the law" by the military of the TCC was distorted to discredit the structure, disrupt mobilization and undermine the state's defense capability, the military says.

And only 10% or 19 cases had real grounds and were verified. As a result of the investigations, four people were suspended from duty and five were disciplined. Thirteen internal investigations are ongoing, including into the incidents in August.

"We understand that only open reporting, transparency and truth can counter Russian propaganda, for which the enemy spares neither money nor effort. We are working to ensure that the actions of our subordinates comply with the letter of the law, and that the truly guilty offenders are punished," the Land Forces said .