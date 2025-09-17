In Ternopil region, a drunken TCC employee caused several accidents. The center responded

The accident (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In the Ternopil region, an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SS) caused several accidents while running away from the patrol police. About this reports ternopil police.

According to the police, the driver of the Skoda, who was probably drunk, drove out of Zbarazh and ignored the patrol officers' request to stop. During the chase, he created accidents and collided with two police cars, a truck, and an Audi.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender and took him to the Ternopil District Police Department. It turned out that a few hours earlier, the same driver had already caused two accidents while intoxicated.

Currently, they are considering bringing the man to justice for violating traffic rules, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. It is also planned to serve him a notice of suspicion of resisting a law enforcement officer.

In the Ternopil regional shopping center commented this incident. They noted that the soldier has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since October 2020.

The TCC is now conducting its own internal investigation. So far, it has been established that the soldier was on vacation at the time of the incident.

The TCC emphasized that it condemns "any illegal actions, regardless of the status or merit of the serviceman."