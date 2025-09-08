An accident involving a military man occurs in Kyiv. Two people died, including a policeman
On the morning of September 8, a fatal accident involving a military vehicle driven by a police officer occurred in Kyiv. The accident killed two people, including a police officer, reports State Bureau of Investigation.
According to the SBI, a staff sergeant of a military unit, driving a company car, lost control, skidded and drove into the oncoming lane.
There, it collided with another car carrying a police officer. The driver and the policeman died at the scene from their injuries.
The driver of a company car was injured.
Investigators open criminal proceedings for violation of the rules of driving or operation of a combat, special or transport vehicle, which resulted in the death of a person.
A number of examinations have also been ordered, and all the circumstances of the accident are being established.
- on July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor hit a woman and fled, later the victim died in hospital. The official was detained for being drunk while driving.
- On August 5, in Odesa region , a man shot and killed a police lieutenant during a document check. He was detained.
- On August 29, in Kyiv, a police car collided with another car. One police officer was killed in the accident.
