TCC: In Cherkasy, a person liable for military service died in line for the military medical examination, he fell off the bus and hit his head
On October 6, a conscript who was waiting in line for a military medical examination died in Cherkasy. About this reported Cherkasy Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.
According to the TCC, on October 5, a serviceman was taken to the Cherkasy Regional Military and Criminal Court to draw up administrative materials for violating the rules of military registration.
on October 6, as part of the team, he was sent to present conscripts for consideration by the recruiting group of the recruiting center.
However, while on the bus, while waiting for his turn to undergo the VLC, the conscript had an epileptic seizure, as a result of which he fell out into the street and hit his head, the MCC reported.
It is noted that the soldiers ran up to the man to help him and called doctors from the same institution where he was supposed to pass the commission. The victim was immediately hospitalized, but died of his injuries.
Investigators of the territorial police unit are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. In turn, in accordance with the order of the head of the Cherkasy TCC, an internal investigation has been appointed and is underway.
- on August 24, in Cherkasy region died in the hospital kushnir, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Federation of Breakdance. The TCC said he jumped out of the car while being transported to a training center in Smila.
- on August 25, in Rivne region, a man liable for military service died at the collection point to send to the training center
