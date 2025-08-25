Rivne CCC reports the death of a 34-year-old conscript at a collection point

Death of a mobilized man in Rivne region was caused by heart failure, the military said

In Rivne region, a man liable for military service died at a gathering point for deployment to a training center. This was reported to by Rivne Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

According to the TCC, around 11:00 a.m. on August 21, in the village of Horodets, officers checked the military registration documents of a citizen Vitaliy Sakharuk, born in 1991.

During the inspection, it was found that the latter did not enjoy the right to deferment from military service and was a violator of military registration due to his failure to appear on January 27 at a military registration and enlistment office in Rivne region.

To draw up the materials on the administrative offense, the man was offered to go to the district TCC, to which he agreed. Upon arrival, a report on the administrative offense was drawn up and the man was sent to undergo a military medical examination.

While at the assembly point to be sent to the military training center, Saharuk felt sick. He was called an emergency ambulance. But doctors pronounced the man dead.

According to the TCC, the death of the conscript was caused by heart failure. There were no signs of violent death.