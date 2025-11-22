Russians shoot five Ukrainian prisoners near Pokrovsk – investigation launched

One of the occupants opened precision fire on unarmed defenders near Kotlyne in Donetsk region, the OPG reported

The Russian occupier (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

Law enforcers have launched an investigation into the shooting of five captured Ukrainian soldiers by Russian troops in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, said press service of the Office of the prosecutor general (OPG).

According to him, the incident occurred on November 19: during an assault on Ukrainian positions near the village of Kotlyne, the invaders captured five soldiers.

"When the disarmed Ukrainian defenders were lying face down on the ground, one of the occupants opened aimed fire with an assault rifle, killing them," the statement said.

Photo: Telegram OPG

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people.

The maximum possible punishment is life imprisonment.

Urgent investigative (search) actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the occupiers involved in it, the OGP added.

"The killing of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime," the agency reminded.