Ombudsman: Russians could have killed Ukrainian prisoners in Zaporizhzhia region

The Ombudsman responded to the information about the killing of Ukrainian soldiers on the outskirts of Zatyshche. Deepstate writes – revenge was not delayed

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

Russian invaders allegedly shot two captured Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhzhia region, reported Ukrainian Parliament commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"It has become known from social media that the enemy has probably shot two Ukrainian servicemen on the outskirts of Zatyshche. This is another deliberate step by the Russian Federation aimed at intimidation and demonstrative disregard for international humanitarian law. Such killings are not isolated incidents – they form the systemic nature of the criminal behavior of the aggressor state," the official wrote.

Lubinets said he had sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN: "The international community must immediately respond to such systemic gross violations by Russia."

"I emphasize that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which qualifies as a serious international crime," the commissioner emphasized.

He also called on Ukrainians who witnessed or have any information about violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens or executions of military personnel to immediately report them to the Ombudsman's hotline (0 800 501 720) and law enforcement bodies.

Earlier, the OSINT project Deepstate reported on the shooting of Ukrainian defenders on the outskirts of Zatyshche, publishing a video of a Russian war crime (the video below shows the scene of the murder, 18+).

"Unfortunately, the enemy's infiltration is gaining new proportions, and being 5 kilometers from the front line does not in any way protect you from encountering enemy infantry. Especially when the front is in one direction, and the bastards have entered from the back," the analysts say in their publication.

Deepstate claims that the occupiers were eliminated within 20 minutes with an FPV drone: "Therefore, revenge was not delayed."

Zatyshche is located about 4 km northeast of Huliaypole. Recently, the occupiers managed to advance in this area.

Map: Deepstate

