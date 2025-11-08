Office of the prosecutor general named the number of occupiers convicted of war crimes: most of them in absentia

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

More than two hundred people have been convicted of war crimes in Ukraine, and most of these sentences are in absentia. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to a request from LIGA.net.

According to him, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian courts have sentenced two people for crimes of aggression and 208 for war crimes.

At the same time, the OPG points out, only 19 of this number received their sentences in person, while the rest were sentenced in absentia.

As of July 2025, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported LIGA.net about 188 convicted war criminals, including 18 prisoners of war who received in-person sentences.

In almost four months, the number of convicts has increased by 20 people, and the number of those who received a sentence in person has increased by one.