Defense forces withdraw from Novovasylivske in Zaporizhzhia region

Russians do not reduce the intensity of assault operations in Zaporizhzhia and southern Dnipropetrovs'k regions

Military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Novovasylivske in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by Southern Defense Forces.

According to the military, in Zaporizhzhia region and southern Dnipro region, Russians are not reducing the intensity of assault operations, massive artillery shelling and fire strikes.

See also A lot of carrots and not enough sticks. How Russia is trying to integrate the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region

Nearly 40 combat engagements took place in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipil sectors yesterday. In addition, over 350 attacks involving the use of over 1,500 rounds of ammunition were registered.

At the same time, Russian losses amounted to almost 300 occupants and 58 pieces of equipment.

"Due to the regrouping of combat orders, reconfiguration of the combat line, and in order to save the lives of servicemen, our units were withdrawn from Novovasylivske to more favorable positions for defense," the Southern Defense Forces assured.

The military emphasizes that measures to block enemy advance are underway.

Map: DeepState

Map: DeepState

On November 6, the Defense Forces denied the statement about the occupation of Balagan, Udachne, Stupochky, Plavni, Prymorske and Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro directions.

However, on November 11, they reported that in Zaporizhzhia region, the Armed Forces withdrew from positions near the settlements of Novouspenske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, Novomykolaivka.