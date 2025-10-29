Near Tokmak, the resistance movement derailed an occupation train with military cargo

Train traffic on the section in Zaporizhzhya region where the explosion occurred is paralyzed

A railroad track (Photo: Depositphotos)

Near the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, the resistance movement blew up a railroad track – an occupier's train derailed. This was reported to by The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to military intelligence, before dawn on October 26, an explosion occurred on the railway section between the temporarily occupied settlements of Chernihivka and Stulneve, Berdiansk district, Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of a successful special operation by representatives of the resistance movement, an enemy train loaded with military cargo derails.

The operation also resulted in damage to about 70 meters of railroad track, which paralyzed traffic on the section.

One locomotive, three railroad platforms, and at least nine freight cars of a Russian military train were found along and across the twisted tracks.