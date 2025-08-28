Explosion destroys infrastructure of Tver railway station in Russia – source

According to the source, explosives were planted under the railroad tanks that were on the railroad track

Tver station (Photo: propaganda media)

In Russia, on the morning of August 28, an explosion destroyed the infrastructure of the Tver railway station. This was reported by LIGA.net an interlocutor at the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to a source in the GUR, the attack on the station took place around 05:00 on August 28. Explosives were planted under the railroad tanks, which were on the railroad track and apparently filled with fuel.

A few seconds later, a powerful explosion occurred by remote detonation of the charge. After that, the tanks were engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the entire territory of the railway station.

"The attack on the Tver hub station is part of a set of measures to destroy the logistics capabilities of the aggressor state in supplying the occupation forces with fuel and lubricants, ammunition and personnel," the DIU source said.

Photo: propaganda media

