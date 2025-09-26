Train with gasoline derails and catches fire in Smolensk region – photos

Train fire near Smolensk (screenshot of Russian video)

In the Smolensk region of Russia, a train carrying fuel has derailed, setting 18 cars on fire. This was reported by the Moscow railway and local rescuers.

According to the Russians, an accident occurred between the Rudnia and Holynky stations on the morning of September 26: a truck drove onto the tracks in front of an approaching train, the driver allegedly applied emergency braking, but the distance was too short.

According to preliminary data, a locomotive and 18 cars with gasoline derailed and caught fire. The Russians claim that the driver and his assistant were injured and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries .

Three firefighting trains and four more recovery trains were sent to the scene of the accident. Train traffic on this section has been suspended.

Fire (Photo: Russian resources)

