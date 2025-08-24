Russians report fire at Kursk Nuclear Power Plant – they say it was allegedly attacked by a drone

According to the Russians, the drone allegedly detonated when it fell, damaging the station's transformer

Kursk NPP (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Russia has reported a localized fire at the Kursk nuclear power plant as a result of the alleged detonation of a drone that "attacked the nuclear power plant." This was reported by Rosenergoatom.

According to the Russians, the drone allegedly detonated during the crash, damaging an auxiliary transformer.

They also say that as a result, unit N3 was unloaded by 50%. The fire has already been extinguished.

Rosenergoatom also stated that the radiation background at the Kursk NPP industrial site and the surrounding area has not changed and corresponds to natural values.

The IAEA has already responded to the Russian statement. The agency stated that it was "aware of media reports that a transformer at the Kursk NPP caught fire as a result of military operations."

At the same time, they emphasized that the IAEA has no independent confirmation of these reports.

"CEO Raphael Grossi emphasizes that every nuclear facility must be protected at all times," the agency said in a statement.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ posted a video of the Kursk NPP, noting that there was no fire at the plant.