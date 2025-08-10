Russia drops bomb on Zaporizhzhia bus station – photos, video

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Invaders attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia – there are victims, one of whom is in serious condition. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration (OVA).

He wrote about the Russian strike on the city at 18:07, and one of the districts was smoking. 16 minutes earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of Russian guided bombs to the Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 18:52, there are eight injured, one of them is in serious condition, four are in moderate condition.

"All the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance. The rescue operation is ongoing," said Fedorov.

UPDATE at 19:11. Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs. Rescuers are dismantling the rubble – there may be people under it, the head of the OVA said.

The footage shows that the city's central bus station was attacked.

The occupiers struck the second time at the clinic of Zaporizhzhia Medical University – there were no casualties, but the buildings of the health care institution were damaged, Fedorov added.

UPDATE at 19:19. "The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 12. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," the head of the regional administration wrote.

19:44. People who were near the bus station sustained multiple mine-blast injuries to their limbs, heads, and abdominal cavity, wrote Fedorov.

Among the 12 victims are men aged 24, 38, 39, 41, 56 and women aged 25 and 77.

"Their condition is assessed as moderate. Everyone is receiving medical care," said the head of the OVA.

UPDATE at 19:59. Number of wounded increased up to 19.

20:10. In Zaporizhzhia, seven apartment buildings and non-residential premises were damaged, with windows smashed and roofs damaged.

"Utility workers have already begun to eliminate the consequences of the attack – they are covering the broken windows with letters from the neighborhood association, inspecting the neighboring houses," added the head of the regional administration.

UPDATE at 22:38. "There are already 20 wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the city. Unfortunately, people keep coming to us. The medics are providing emergency aid to all of them," wrote Fedorov.

He also posted a video of the moment of the Russian attack on the city on a weekend: