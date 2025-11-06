Defense Forces deny claims of occupation of settlements in Zaporizhzhia sector

The military noted that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector is tense - almost fifty combat engagements took place over the last day

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: 24th Brigade named after King Danylo)

The information about the territories captured by the enemy in Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions is not true. This was stated by Southern Defense Forces.

According to the military, the situation in the Oleksandrivka, Huliaypillia and Orikhivske directions is quite tense, with almost fifty combat engagements over the past day. However, Pavlivka, Plavni and Prymorske are not under Russian control.

Earlier, the DeepState portal said, that the enemy allegedly occupied Pavlivka and advanced near Balagan, Udachne, Stupochky, Plavni, Prymorske and Uspenivka.

According to the military, fierce fighting continues in the area of Pavlivka, and a gray zone is held near Plavni. In Prymorske, the occupants are trying to penetrate the flank of Ukrainian positions through the former Kakhovka reservoir, where lush vegetation and reeds several meters high are trying to penetrate the flank of Ukrainian positions, but the Defense Forces are destroying them.

In the area of Uspenivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were forced to retreat deeper into the defense due to the destruction of several positions by Russians. But the fighting for the settlement does not stop, the military emphasized.

The occupiers also tried to infiltrate deep into the defense in the Zaporizhzhia sector despite Ukrainian positions, taking advantage of the fog that had been building for several days. However, search and strike operations are constantly being conducted there and enemy subversive groups are being destroyed.

Over the past day, the enemy lost more than two hundred personnel in the south.