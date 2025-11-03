President: Russians are preparing revenge near Dobropillia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

President: Russian invaders are preparing revenge in Dobropillia sector, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the briefing.

"Dobropillia is not easy. Our operation continues. The chief of the army said that 2.5-3 kilometers... they [the Defense Forces] have cleared. But we understand that Russia has lost the initiative there completely, and we understand that they [the occupiers] are preparing revenge. It is clear that they are amassing troops – by intercepts, by all indications," the head of state said.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are increasing pressure on the Dobropillia salient.

The defenders continue to liberate and clear the territories, which forces the invaders to disperse their forces and makes it impossible for the Russian Federation to concentrate its main efforts in the Pokrovsk area, the military commander noted.

Map: Deepstate (blue – recently liberated, green – previously liberated)

Map: Deepstate