Zelenskyy: Syrskyi is in charge of Pokrovsk defense, Russians are focusing their efforts on this city

Up to 30% of all clashes on the frontline take place in Pokrovsk, the president said

The main efforts of the occupiers are concentrated in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region – the defense of this city is now directly led by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. This was stated by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the briefing.

He said that fighting continues in Pokrovsk: there are 260 to 300 occupants there, but the cleansing continues.

The Head of State noted that 50% of all Russian guided aerial bombs currently used on the battlefield are in Pokrovsk, and 26-30% of all combat actions on the frontline take place in this city

The defense of the city is being handled by the head of the AFU, Syrskyi, who is on the battlefield, the president added.