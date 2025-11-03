Syrsky ordered to reinforce Donetsk region with troops and weapons, including drones

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has ordered to reinforce units in Donetsk region with personnel and weapons, including drones. He informed about this decision in social networks.

The Chief of Staff continues to work in the region, in particular in the area of responsibility of the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He heard reports from commanders on the ground on the current situation and urgent needs.

"The key issues are the security of logistics, the actions of assault groups to drive the enemy out of urban areas. We are reinforcing the troops with additional units, weapons, equipment, including unmanned systems," Syrsky wrote .

He added that the Defense Forces are increasing pressure on the Dobropillia salient. They continue to liberate and clear the territories, forcing the Russians to disperse their forces and making it impossible to concentrate their main efforts in the Pokrovsk area.

According to the chief commander, over the past day, assault units in the area of the Dobropilsk salient advanced in some areas. In total, 188 square kilometers have been liberated in the course of the operation, almost 249 square kilometers have been cleared of Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups.