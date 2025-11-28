The UAF denied the presence of Russians on the outskirts of Gulyaypol and commented on the sensational video

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chorny Zaporizhzhya)

The information about the presence of Russian troops on the outskirts of Huliaypol in Zaporizhzhia region is not true. This was stated in a commentary by LIGA.net vladislav Voloshin, a spokesman for the southern defense forces, said.

According to him, the fighting is indeed ongoing on the outskirts of the town. However, the Defense Forces are blocking the enemy, holding positions near the town.

"The operational structure is designed in such a way that it will be difficult for the enemy to enter this settlement," Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, the Russians have recently significantly increased their firepower at the front, using two dozen multiple rocket launchers at Huliaypol and nearby settlements. The enemy is also conducting up to a dozen assault operations on the positions of the Defense Forces and continues to try to infiltrate the settlement, but without success.

Over the past week, Russian losses in this section of the frontline have reached about a thousand soldiers.

Voloshyn also commented on a video allegedly posted by the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Land Forces and information about the stabilization of the front near Huliaipol. OSINT analysts noted that the green leaves on the trees do not correspond to the weather in November, and the landscape may indicate a different direction of the front.

According to the military, the video has already been removed from the resources of the Southern Defense Forces and will be further checked. However, he could not provide any other information on this matter.