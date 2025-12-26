The situation in the city is stable, while the occupiers are putting pressure on the left bank of the Oskil River

Ukrainian military (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Russian command has virtually abandoned the military, who are now in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Group, during a telethon.

When asked by the host whether it could be said that Russia abandoned its military in Kupyansk, he replied: "In fact, yes, but on the other hand, it could not do otherwise."

It [Russia] did not provide the groundwork for this operation from the beginning. They [the Russians] were running too fast. They were trying too hard to make it for a date, so as of now, when they are in this environment, Russia, even if it wanted to, could not do much," Tregubov continued.

According to the spokesman, the remnants of the Russian military are being cleared out of Kupyansk. At the same time, near the city, especially on the left bank of the Oskil River, Russian troops are trying to put pressure on the Ukrainian military.

The occupiers are regrouping and attempting offensive actions. However, these attempts are unsuccessful.

Against the backdrop of constant reports Putin on the capture of the city of Zelensky on December 12 wrote down video message and took a picture in front of the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk.

december 22 Zelensky reported the Ukrainian military is driving the occupiers out of Kupyansk, about 100 of them.