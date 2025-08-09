Zelenskyy on the meeting of national security advisors in Great Britain: Our arguments are being heard

The President announced the results of the negotiations with representatives from Europe and the USA

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that at the meeting of national security advisors of Ukraine, the United States, and European countries in Great Britain, the Ukrainian side informed its partners of its position, and it will be taken into account. He said this... said in the evening address.

Zelenskyy reported that he received a report from the Head of the Office of the President. Andriy Yermak, who represented Ukraine at the meeting.

"The meeting was constructive. All our signals have been conveyed. Our arguments are being heard. The dangers are being taken into account," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the path to peace for Ukraine must be determined jointly with partners, and this is a fundamental position.

"It is important that common approaches, a common vision, work towards real peace. A consolidated position. A ceasefire. An end to the occupation. An end to the war," he said.

Yermak, along with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, also participated in the meeting of national security advisors in Great Britain. Rustem UmerovUkraine has put forward its conditions.

"A reliable, lasting peace is only possible with Ukraine at the negotiating table, with respect for our sovereignty and without recognition of the occupation. A ceasefire is necessary. The front line is not a border," Yermak said.

According to him, partners expressed comprehensive support for Ukraine.

"Partners are supporting us not only with words – assistance will continue in the military, financial and sanctions spheres until the aggression stops," he wrote.

The Head of the Office of the President separately thanked US Vice President J.D. Vance for participating in joint discussions, respecting all points of view, and working towards a stable peace.