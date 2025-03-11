Europe welcomes US-Ukraine talks: Ball now in Russia's court

Negotiations in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

European leaders have welcomed the outcome of U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia, noting that the next move is now up to Russia.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreements on a ceasefire, the resumption of U.S. intelligence sharing, and security assistance are a positive development. She believes this could be a step toward a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" for Ukraine.

"The EU is ready to play its full part, together with its partners, in the upcoming peace negotiations," she wrote on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy for this "remarkable breakthrough." He emphasized that this is a crucial moment for global peace and that all parties must "redouble efforts" to secure a lasting and stable resolution as soon as possible.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also welcomed the results of the negotiations between the two teams.

"It seems like the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace. And Europe stands ready to help reach a just and lasting peace," he wrote.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stressed that Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to pursuing a just and lasting peace. He stated that the next response must come from Russia.

"Ensuring peace and security guarantees will be key future priorities," he added.