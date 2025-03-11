Trump may invite Zelenskyy to White House again, announces conversation with Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

US President Donald Trump told journalists on Tuesday that he could invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House again, aiming to "get that war over with [in Ukraine]."

He also revealed plans to meet with a Russian delegation on March 11 or 12 to discuss a 30-day ceasefire Ukraine recently agreed to during talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on Ukraine’s consent to the frontline truce, Trump said, "Ukraine just agreed to a ceasefire a little while ago. Now we have to go to Russia and hopefully President Putin will agree to that also… I’ll talk to Vladimir Putin, yes … Hopefully he’ll agree too, and I really think that’ll be 75% of the way."

The Jeddah negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine finalized the 30-day ceasefire deal.

Zelenskyy said the truce would begin once Russia consents.

The U.S. also pledged to lift its pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resume aid following the talks.