Merz said that peacekeepers would repel Russian attacks in Ukraine if the ceasefire is violated

Friedrich Merz (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN / EPA)

According to the guarantees that the United States and Europe will provide to Ukraine after the ceasefire, Western peacekeepers could repel attacks by Russian forces under certain circumstances. However, the partners have not yet come to this point. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with the public broadcaster ZDF, transmits reuters.

Regarding the details of possible security guarantees offered by the United States during the talks in Berlin with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Merz replied that in case of violation of any terms of the ceasefire, the guarantors would have to repel Russian attacks.

"We would secure a demilitarized zone between the warring parties and, to be very specific, we would also act against corresponding Russian incursions and attacks. We're not there yet," he said.

The German chancellor also commented on Washington's possible guarantee to Kyiv, similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty: "The fact that the Americans have made such a commitment – to protect Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire as if it were NATO territory – I think that's a remarkable new position for the United States of America."

Meanwhile, Russia has not yet agreed to a ceasefire (which both the United States and Europe consider a prerequisite for any security guarantees) or to the deployment of Western troops on Ukrainian territory.