Vilnius airport was closed because of a drone

The operator who launched the UAV near the Lithuanian capital's airport could not be found

Airport (Illustrative photo: Stringer/EPA)

On the morning of Wednesday, November 5, Vilnius Airport was temporarily closed due to an unknown drone. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT with reference to the Lithuanian Airports Company (LTOU).

Restrictions over the airport were introduced at approximately 09:50.

"According to preliminary data, the decision to impose restrictions was made because of a drone spotted at Vilnius Airport," said LTOU representative Tadas Vasilyauskas.

The airspace reopened at 10:18 a.m., and all airport operations are now running as normal. The impact on flights was minimal.

Vasilauskas clarified that the airport closure affected only two flights.

According to Ingrida Stragenes, a representative of the Public Security Service, the drone was spotted near Vilnius airport.

"It was a civilian drone. It stayed in the air, with takeoff and landing, for up to a minute," she said.

Stragenes added that the service's employees immediately stepped up security at the airport and its surroundings.

"The drone and its operator were not found," she said.