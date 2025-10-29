Kallas on meteorological layers in Lithuania: Minsk is trying to intimidate Vilnius, we will not tolerate hybrid attacks

EU calls on Belarus to stop hybrid attacks on Lithuania and says it is ready to take action

Kaja Kallas (EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS)

Europe has reacted to the weather probes with which Belarus has been actively attacking Lithuania over the past week. Minsk is trying to intimidate Vilnius in this way, according to a statement by the European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas.

EU condemns ongoing provocations.

"The intrusion of weather probes into Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, which led to the disruption of hundreds of flights and caused significant damage to Lithuanian airports and thousands of passengers, is a risk of destabilizing the EU member state and an attempt to intimidate European citizens through direct threats to civil aviation," the statement reads.

According to Kallas, these bullets are not just a smuggling tool, but a broader "targeted hybrid campaign" along with other activities. For example, the smuggling of migrants from Belarus, which the EU representative claims is state-sponsored.

The EU stated that Belarus must immediately stop all these actions. They also reminded that sanctions have already been imposed against the country and expressed readiness to take further measures.

"We call on the Belarusian regime to take effective measures without delay to control its airspace, state border and territory, as well as to combat and prevent organized criminal activity originating from this country... We will not tolerate any hybrid campaigns directed against the EU or any of its Member States," Callas emphasized .

on October 29, Lithuania closed its border with Belarus for a month, following active attacks by weather probes,, reports LRT. The Shalchininkai checkpoint will be completely closed, while Medininkai will operate with certain exceptions for diplomats, transit passengers from Kaliningrad, citizens of Lithuania and EU or NATO countries.