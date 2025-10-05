Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to bullets in the airspace

The closure of the Lithuanian capital's airport affected a number of night flights, most of which were redirected to Poland and Latvia

Vilnius Airport (Illustrative photo: Stringer/EPA)

Vilnius Airport suspended operations for several hours due to balloons in Lithuanian airspace. This was reported by Reuters.

Lithuania resumed air traffic at its largest and busiest airport early Sunday after several hours of flight suspensions and flight diversions due to balloons allegedly flying in its airspace.

Air traffic in Vilnius was reopened at 04:50 local time on Sunday (01:50 GMT) after a decision was made late on Saturday to close the airspace "due to a possible series of balloons heading for Vilnius Airport," the airport operator said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The LRT broadcaster quoted the head of the country's National Crisis Management Office as saying on Saturday evening that 13 balloons were heading for Vilnius airport.

According to reports published on the website of the US Federal Aviation Administration, the flight restrictions were related to "ballooning".

Vilnius Airport reported that the closure affected a number of night flights, most of which were diverted to neighboring Latvia and Poland, and departures were canceled. One flight that was supposed to arrive from Copenhagen returned to Denmark.