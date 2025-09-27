Drones disrupted airport operations in Vilnius: planes landed and took off late

On September 26, the Vilnius Public Security Service recorded three prohibited drone flights in the vicinity of the airport

Airport (Illustrative photo: Stringer/EPA)

On Friday, September 26, drones disrupted the operation of the airport in the Lithuanian capital. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT.

Vilnius Public Security Service recorded three prohibited drone flights in the airport area. Seven flights were affected by this illegal activity: four planes were detained for departure and three more for arrival.

This is not the first time civilian drones have disrupted airport operations. In previous cases, two aircraft landed at alternative airports.

The Air Navigation Service notes that fines for general violation of the rules of use range from 500 to 1000 euros (for the first offense) and from 1000 to 1500 euros, with confiscation of the drone for repeated violations.

Fines for flying in prohibited areas are 400-800 euros, with confiscation of equipment. For repeated violations, the penalty is 800 to 1200 euros with confiscation of the UAV.

In such cases, as was recorded on Friday, criminal liability for violations of flight safety and lawsuits by airlines for flight disruption may also be applied.