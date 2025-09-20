Europe should be less dependent on the United States, Pentagon official says at meeting with allies

Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

Pentagon officials have met with a group of European diplomats and warned of cuts in aid to the Baltic States. This was reported by Reuters, citing unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The meeting took place in late August. US Defense Department officials said they plan to cut off certain security assistance to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which share a border with Russia.

In general, according to an official with direct knowledge of the comments, Pentagon spokesman David Baker told the group that Europe should be less dependent on the United States.

Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the US military will turn its attention to other priorities, such as homeland defense, according to.

Some European diplomats have expressed concern that the move could embolden Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were over Estonia for about 12 minutes. The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires to protest.

Subsequently, the Estonian government decided to request consultations with NATO allies under Article 4 – the last time this was done after Russia's drone attack on Poland on September 10.

Trump says Russian fighter jets flying into Estonia could be a big problem.