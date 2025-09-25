Bloomberg: Turkey sends AWACS reconnaissance plane to Lithuania after Russian violations

The aircraft sent to the Baltic States is capable of detecting low-flying UAVs and other objects that are not visible to ground-based radars

AWACS aircraft (Photo: Giuseppe Lami/EPA)

Turkey has deployed an advanced AWACS radar surveillance aircraft to Lithuania, signaling that NATO is stepping up its defense in the Baltic region following Russia's violations of its airspace. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing unnamed Turkish officials with knowledge of the matter.

On Monday, Turkey sent one airborne radar surveillance and control aircraft to Lithuania, capable of detecting low-flying drones and other objects that miss ground-based radars, the sources said. The mission will last until Thursday, September 25, they said.

The temporary deployment is a gesture of solidarity with other NATO members, the sources added. The Turkish Defense Ministry declined to comment .

The move comes amid attempts by NATO members to coordinate a response to Russian aircraft and drones intruding into their airspace, with partners openly contradicting each other, journalists noted.

The article states that Russian planes and helicopters have been violating the airspace of NATO member states from time to time over the years.

Military experts see these incursions as a symbolic demonstration of disregard for the Alliance's borders and, in the case of former Soviet republics such as Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as a signal that Moscow does not consider them independent states. Such incidents have become more frequent since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.