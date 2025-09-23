NATO vows to continue to "respond decisively" to Russia's violations of its airspace

Russia bears full responsibility for these actions that contribute to the escalation, the Alliance said

NATO flag (Illustrative photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

NATO has vowed to continue to "respond decisively" to Russia's violations of Allied airspace. This is stated in an official statement NATO.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 23, the North Atlantic Council met at the request of Estonia under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty to discuss and strongly condemn Russia's violation of its airspace.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe briefed the Council on the incident, during which three armed Russian MiG-31 aircraft violated Estonian airspace for more than 10 minutes.

"NATO's response was swift and decisive. Allied aircraft were scrambled to intercept and escort them out of Estonian airspace," the statement said.

The Alliance is convinced that this intrusion is part of a broader trend of increasingly irresponsible Russian behavior. This is the second time in two weeks that the North Atlantic Council has met under Article 4.

on September 10, the Council held consultations in response to a large-scale violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. Several other Allies, including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania, have also recently experienced violations of their airspace by Russia.

"We stand in full solidarity with all Allies whose airspace has been violated," NATO said.

Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which contribute to escalation, risk miscalculation, and endanger lives. They must stop.

"NATO will continue to respond decisively to Russia's reckless actions. On September 12, we launched Operation Eastern Sentinel to reinforce NATO's posture along its eastern flank. We will enhance our capabilities and strengthen our deterrence and defense posture, including through effective air defense," the statement said.

Russia should be in no doubt: NATO and its Allies will use all necessary military and non-military means, in accordance with international law, to defend themselves and to deter all threats from all sides. NATO will continue to "respond in the manner, at the times and in the areas of our choosing".

These and other irresponsible actions by Russia will not deter Allies from their commitment to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to the security of the Alliance, in exercising its inherent right to self-defense against Russia's brutal and unjustified aggression.