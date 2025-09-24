Macron: NATO should "strengthen response" to Russian provocations, but without opening fire

It is important to show Moscow that the Alliance is able to simultaneously defend Ukraine and continue to protect its airspace, the French president said

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

NATO countries should strengthen their response in the event of new provocations by Russia, in particular in the airspace of Eastern Europe. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with France 24 and Radio France International.

"It means that if someone provokes you again, you have to react a little bit more firmly," the French president explained from New York, where he is attending a session of the UN General Assembly.

However, as long as these "checks" are carried out by the Russian army, "we will not open fire," Macron added.

"NATO has responded proportionately by strengthening its defense capabilities," the French president added.

He noted that in the event of "new provocations involving invasion of air or land space, we will have to strengthen our response".

"It is important to show Moscow that we can simultaneously defend Ukraine and continue to protect our airspace. We cannot allow the idea that Poland, Estonia or Romania are in a weak position to take root, because the next step will be Germany and then France," he emphasized .