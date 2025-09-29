Commander of the Lithuanian Army: We will not be 100% safe from drones, we should lower our expectations

Raimundas Vaiksnoras (Photo: facebook.com/GenerolasVaiksnoras)

Lithuania will not be able to protect its airspace from drones by 100%. This was stated by the commander of the country's Armed Forces, General Raimundas Vaikshnoras, reports LRT.

He advised to "temper your expectations".

"Like the rest of NATO, like all other countries, we will not be able to guarantee 100% today. We need to accept this, because it will be completely different funds. We would be talking about 10 percent for defense or other percentages, if that is the expectation. I would like to soften these expectations a little bit, managing expectations is very important," the Lithuanian general said .

According to him, it is "too bold" to say that it is possible to cover the entire sky over the country. This would require "billions and tens of billions". Therefore, now we are talking only about the most dangerous areas.

To protect them, mobile systems could be used that could move from place to place and have the ability to detect low-flying objects and neutralize them.

"This only applies to certain areas, but let's not forget that we still have strategic facilities, so much attention will be paid to protecting important strategic facilities, not just the border," Vaikshnoras said .

According to him, neither Lithuania nor other countries have a single and clear solution to protect their airspace. NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel was launched as a short-term initiative until countries acquire sufficient means to counter UAVs.

"A lot of experiments are being conducted. The Transformation Command has presented several projects, such as Task Force X and others. We hope that Lithuania will also arrive with some prototypes and will be able to choose the best products through practice, innovation, testing," said the Lithuanian Army commander .