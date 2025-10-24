Lithuania temporarily closes border with Belarus due to weather probes

Two operating crossing points are closed until 12:00 on October 25 due to weather probes for contraband flying from Belarus

The situation on the border of Lithuania and Belarus (Photo: VSAT/Facebook)

Lithuania has suspended the operation of two airports and closed two operating checkpoints on the border with Belarus after weather probes were flown into the country to smuggle cigarettes. This was reported to by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginene.

On the evening of October 24, a "large group of smuggled weather balloons" was launched from Belarus, which suspended the operation of Vilnius and Kaunas airports.

"Due to the current situation, the State Border Guard Service has closed the Shalchyninkai and Myadininkai checkpoints on the border with Belarus until 12:00 tomorrow," the prime minister said .

The Lithuanian Border Guard Service noted that the passage of persons and vehicles at both checkpoints was stopped around 21:30.

According to Rugineni, the services are acting in accordance with the decisions made this week at a meeting of the National Security Commission. Next week, the commission will meet again to assess the decisions already made and determine what else can be done in the short term .

If the situation with the launch of smuggled balloons from Belarus to Lithuania is repeated, the border will be completely closed, the minister emphasized.

on October 22, these checkpoints were also closed from 02:30 to 09:00 due to weather probes.