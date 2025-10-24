Lithuania temporarily closes border with Belarus due to weather probes
Lithuania has suspended the operation of two airports and closed two operating checkpoints on the border with Belarus after weather probes were flown into the country to smuggle cigarettes. This was reported to by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginene.
On the evening of October 24, a "large group of smuggled weather balloons" was launched from Belarus, which suspended the operation of Vilnius and Kaunas airports.
"Due to the current situation, the State Border Guard Service has closed the Shalchyninkai and Myadininkai checkpoints on the border with Belarus until 12:00 tomorrow," the prime minister said .
The Lithuanian Border Guard Service noted that the passage of persons and vehicles at both checkpoints was stopped around 21:30.
According to Rugineni, the services are acting in accordance with the decisions made this week at a meeting of the National Security Commission. Next week, the commission will meet again to assess the decisions already made and determine what else can be done in the short term .
If the situation with the launch of smuggled balloons from Belarus to Lithuania is repeated, the border will be completely closed, the minister emphasized.
on October 22, these checkpoints were also closed from 02:30 to 09:00 due to weather probes.
- on October 23, Russian planes violated Lithuanian airspace by flying in for a few seconds from the Kaliningrad region. NATO fighter jets were called up to counteract.
- Lithuanian Foreign Minister called on NATO to introduce rotational air defense as soon as possible to protect the country from drones, weather probes and aircraft.
